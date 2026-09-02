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Kaizer Chiefs boss backs Petersen after costly Richards Bay error

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has had a tough start to the season
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has had a tough start to the seasonMTB-Photo / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz says he has full confidence in goalkeeper Brandon Petersen despite his horror error in their last Betway Premiership game against Richards Bay, where they were held to a 2-2 draw.

Petersen was caught in possession by Richards Bay striker Nqaba Xulu early in the game in a blunder that immediately put Chiefs on the back foot in the match at KwaMashu one week ago.

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It is not the first time that a blunder from Petersen has proven costly, but Da Cruz defended the 31-year-old at a press conference at Chiefs’ Naturena training centre on Wednesday.

“There are always periods in a season that are a little less good and periods that are a little better,” he said of Petersen’s form.

“You also have to remember that last year Brandon had a very good season. Even though he made mistakes, he had a very good season and contributed a lot of points to the team last season.

“So today, I have full confidence in Brandon. We have spoken about it. He is aware of what he is doing, and today he remains our captain and someone I have confidence in,” the new coach added.

Petersen is likely to lead the side again when Chiefs play their next league fixture against Siwelele on Sunday. 

It has been moved to Dobsonville Stadium because of Saturday’s rugby test at Soccer City between the Springboks and All Blacks.

Petersen joined Chiefs from BidVest Wits in the 2021/22 season and it was only really last season that he cemented a regular spot.

He has made 89 appearances (88 starts) in his five-and-a-bit seasons with the club. 

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Betway PremiershipBrandon PetersenKaizer Chiefs

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