Joey Barton blasts Manchester United legend in bizarre rant

Joey Barton has reignited his feud with Gary Neville, unleashing a harsh and bizarre rant at the Manchester United legend.

The former midfielder unleashed an aggressive verbal attack on the football great, taking aim at his personal life, family, and public image.

The feud traces back to last season, when Barton faced backlash for comparing female pundits Eni Aluko and Lucy Ward to serial killers Fred and Rose West; remarks Neville openly condemned.

"He’s crossed the threshold for me now. It’s warfare. When he decided to go to ITV with that statement, it’s like, right, the gloves are off now,” Barton said on his podcast.

“I tried to be nice with you, because I thought you had good intentions, but you piled on there.

"I’m speaking about the fact that you all used to sleep in the same bed when you were kids. You, Phil, Tracey, Neville, and your ma all slept in the same bed when you were kids. F***ing weirdos.”

Barton even mocked Neville’s aspirations for official honours: "Imagine how h*rny he got when Sir David (Beckham) got the knighthood. He wants a knighthood next. He’s the next one.

“Wait until you see the amount of a licking, a*** kissing he gets up to now that Sir David has got one.”