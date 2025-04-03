Jesper Moller promoted to vice-president within UEFA

Jesper Moller along with Kasper Hjulmand for the World Cup draw in Qatar

Chairman of the Danish FA, Jesper Moller has been elected as one of five vice presidents at UEFA.

Jesper Møller has been promoted through the ranks of the European Football Association (UEFA).

The chairman of the Danish Football Association (DBU) was appointed to the role of vice-president of the European Football Association on Thursday.

Moller's promotion was pulished on the UEFA website during UEFA's congress in Belgrade. The decision to appoint Jesper Møller as vice-president was made during an executive committee-meeting following the congress.

Until now, Jesper Moller has been an ordinary member of the UEFA board, the executive committee, but has now been promoted in the hierarchy.