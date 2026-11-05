Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Piers Morgan says Cristiano Ronaldo thinks Ten Hag's comments aren't worth talking about

Salah to be awarded medal as well as Turkish citizenship after Trabzonspor start

Arsenal's two January targets named as Arteta plans more changes

Shock name revealed as Man United managerial target before Carrick's appointment

Most read on Flashscore News

FIFA to give members access to documents regarding scrapped World Cup sell-off plan

Champions League LIVE: Man City win thriller in Leipzig, Como thrash Lens 9-1

Djokovic to miss ATP Finals after crashing out in Paris, Alcaraz marches into last 16

'I played really bad': Top seed Zverev dumped out of Paris Masters at first hurdle

Japan FA Honorary President Kozo Tashima runs against Infantino for FIFA presidency

Japan FA Honorary President Kozo Tashima
Japan FA Honorary President Kozo TashimaAlex Gottschalk / DeFodi Images / Profimedia

The Honorary President ‌of the Japan Football Association (JFA), Kozo ‌Tashima, told Sports Nippon ‌on Thursday that he would ‌run for the FIFA presidency ‌in next March's election.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is ‌seeking re-election, has faced ⁠opposition ‌since his failed move in July ​to bring private investors into a new ​FIFA commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions including the ⁠World ​Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I am grateful that I can make this announcement with the full support of ‌the JFA," Tashima said.

"It's not about winning or losing but about conveying to the world the honest, sound and upright attitude that Japanese football has built. What FIFA needs now are ‌these values that we ​have protected. I have decided ‌to run in order to make this appeal to the world."

Reuters has contacted the JFA for comment.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google

Related Articles

Valverde: I'm learning right-back role from Trent and Dumfries

Mourinho: There's no midfielder in the world like Bellingham

Arsenal remain on track for Champions League record after Slavia Prague win