Jaissle slams 'slapstick' Newcastle defending after dramatic Bournemouth draw

Newcastle United secured a second consecutive 2-2 Premier League home draw as the Magpies fought back to claim a point against Bournemouth.

Joe Willock's second-half goal means Matthias Jaissle remains unbeaten since his summer arrival on Tyneside - but the German coach was furious with how his team defended in the build up to Bournemouth's goals.

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"I have mixed feelings over the result. If we performed to our best level today, then we could have ended up with three points.

"We couldn't match Bournemouth's intensity in the first-half and the two goals we conceded were a bit slapstick. However, we could have avoided that, if we had won our duels earlier in the phase of play.

"I'm proud that we showed the right reaction, as it's not easy to come back from 2-0 down, and at least we got one point in the end."

Newcastle have five points on the Premier League board, after three games played so far this season, and next up for Jaissle and his team is a midweek EFL Cup Third Round trip to Millwall - before heading to Leeds United in league action on September 14th.