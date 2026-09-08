Jadon Sancho weighs up crucial career decision as he remains without a club

Jadon Sancho should be approaching his prime but, instead, he is a free agent considering a range of options across the world.

Sancho, 26, has intriguing options opening up but is attempting to work out where he can rebuild a career that has failed to reach the heights expected.

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There is particular interest from England, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

It is a big consideration for a player who was once considered one of Europe's most exciting young attackers.

His numbers and performances as a breakout star at Borussia Dortmund turned him into a £ 73 million Manchester United signing in 2021, with the expectation that he would become one of the Premier League's elite forwards.

His career at Old Trafford did not go to plan and, five years later, he is looking for his next club as a free agent.

And his options now represent very different directions for his career.

A return to Dortmund have seemed to hold some possibility and would offer the possibility of returning to the club where he produced the football that made him a global name. The Bundesliga side know him better than most and continue to have an interest in a reunion.

A move elsewhere would likely mean starting another chapter entirely.

Having another crack at the Premier League is a tempting option, but is it the right stage for him?

Jadon Sancho career stats Flashscore

Sancho spent last season at Aston Villa and showed flashes of his ability, but not often enough to earn a permanent stay.

He has some interest from other Premier League clubs now, but knows he must choose an environment in which he can play regularly, regain confidence and uncover the attacking instincts that once made him so dangerous.

Serie A side AS Roma seem to be one of the most interesting options for him to explore, while clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia can offer the possibility of huge sums of money, a great lifestyle, and adoration from supporters. Sancho has also been linked with Dubai-based club Arabian Falcons and Brazilian side Palmeiras.

Nothing is closed to Sancho at this stage, and sources say he is optimistic about this decision that will determine the remainder of his career.

The player will soon make a choice about where he can rediscover a version of himself that has been missing for too long.