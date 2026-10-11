Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Real Madrid edge Villarreal as Vinicius sees red for hair pull

Giroud reflects on his mixed MLS move: The United States is not a football country...

Carrick urges Man Utd to raise standards after Spurs stalemate

Bayern Munich plot move for Barcelona defender Kounde

Most read on Flashscore News

Cristiano Ronaldo provisionally suspended from Portugal team for leaving camp

Antonsen overcomes former World No. 2 in titanic battle to reach Arctic Open final

Football Tracker: Liverpool and Man City level in huge clash, Milan facing Sassuolo

Favourite Andreeva faces red-hot home star Zheng for prestigious Beijing trophy

Inter Turku boost title hopes with crucial win over KuPS

Clinton Jephta was the hero for Inter Turku
Clinton Jephta was the hero for Inter TurkuČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Wester Photography

Inter Turku have taken a big step towards winning their first Veikkausliiga title since 2008 thanks to a 1-0 victory over second-placed KuPS that puts them four points clear at the top of the table with five matches to play.

Inter Turku 1-0 KuPS

Advertisement
Advertisement

A goalless draw with Gnistan last time out had seen Inter Turku open the door to KuPS to regain top spot, but not only did the Kuopio side lose by the odd goal to AC Oulu, they have now seen the leaders go four clear after a second 1-0 defeat in a row.

In truth, the visitors were fortunate to still be in the game by half-time, as FC Inter were by far the more creative but wasted a whole host of big chances. On the hour mark, KuPS gave them an extra boost, as Brahima Magassa lunged in late on Jasse Tuominen and was shown a straight red card.

It took almost 20 more minutes, but the home side finally made their dominance and the extra man pay, as Herman Sjogrell played the ball infield to Clinton Jephta, who powered through the middle of the KuPS half before unleashing a firm strike that flew in from just outside the area.

Inter Turku comfortably held out to take their unbeaten run to four matches, while KuPS have just one win since the Championship Group began and could be in third by the next time they take to the field, as HJK will go above them if they beat AC Oulu on Monday 12th.

Follow the Veikkausliiga title race on Flashscore.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
VeikkausliigaKuPSInter TurkuClinton JephtaBrahima MagassaHerman SjogrellJasse Tuominen

Related Articles

Jaro gain relegation battle edge with win as Mariehamn draw

Inter Turku take top spot despite draw against Gnistan

Liverpool youngster returns from loan after just three appearances as he is ruled out