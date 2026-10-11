Inter Turku boost title hopes with crucial win over KuPS

Inter Turku have taken a big step towards winning their first Veikkausliiga title since 2008 thanks to a 1-0 victory over second-placed KuPS that puts them four points clear at the top of the table with five matches to play.

Inter Turku 1-0 KuPS

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A goalless draw with Gnistan last time out had seen Inter Turku open the door to KuPS to regain top spot, but not only did the Kuopio side lose by the odd goal to AC Oulu, they have now seen the leaders go four clear after a second 1-0 defeat in a row.

In truth, the visitors were fortunate to still be in the game by half-time, as FC Inter were by far the more creative but wasted a whole host of big chances. On the hour mark, KuPS gave them an extra boost, as Brahima Magassa lunged in late on Jasse Tuominen and was shown a straight red card.

It took almost 20 more minutes, but the home side finally made their dominance and the extra man pay, as Herman Sjogrell played the ball infield to Clinton Jephta, who powered through the middle of the KuPS half before unleashing a firm strike that flew in from just outside the area.

Inter Turku comfortably held out to take their unbeaten run to four matches, while KuPS have just one win since the Championship Group began and could be in third by the next time they take to the field, as HJK will go above them if they beat AC Oulu on Monday 12th.

Follow the Veikkausliiga title race on Flashscore.