Jaro gain relegation battle edge with win as Mariehamn draw

In the final round of matches in the Veikkausliiga relegation group, Jaro will only need a draw in their winner-stays-up clash with Mariehamn after they ended their long winless run by beating TPS, while Mariehamn could only draw with Ilves.

TPS 0-1 Jaro

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Jaro came into this match without a win in eight games, but they chose the ideal time to pick up a first three-point haul since July by winning in Turku against TPS, a result that took them off the bottom of the table and into the relegation play-off place.

The only goal of the game came just after the hour mark, when Ville Vuorinen won a battle for possession near the corner flag, cut infield and rolled the ball across for Jim Myrevik to guide into the bottom corner.

Albijon Muzaci was particularly wasteful as TPS let a whole host of big chances go begging across the 90 minutes, as if any more proof was needed that the day belonged to Jaro, who went three points clear of Mariehamn ahead of the Aland islanders' match. TPS sit ninth having lost three in a row.

Mariehamn 1-1 Ilves

Mariehamn cut the gap to Jaro to two points with a draw at home to Ilves, keeping them bottom of the standings, but simplifying the task ahead of them on the final day: beat Jaro to avoid automatic relegation.

The home side were on the verge of having to worry about goal difference or even goals scored on the final day when Teemu Hytonen struck to put Ilves ahead with just over 20 minutes to go, but six minutes from time Mariehamn rescued a point when the ball was worked wide to Ludvig Richtner on the right, and he pulled it across for Thomas Jakobsen to fire home from six yards out.

That meant eighth-placed Ilves were unable to make it four wins in a row, but more importantly for the relegation fight Mariehamn are now winless in two, wheras Jaro are three unbeaten.

Follow the finale to the Veikkausliiga relegation battle on Flashscore.