Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Arsenal vs Leeds line-ups confirmed as Havertz, Madueke and Declan Rice start

Aston Villa vs Brentford: Confirmed team news as Emery seeks to turn his side around

Barcelona president Laporta says Real Madrid "want to harm football" in latest attack

Who's missing: Isak, Gakpo out for City, Tzolis misses Arsenal

Most read on Flashscore News

Cristiano Ronaldo provisionally suspended from Portugal team for leaving camp

Antonsen wins quarter-final at Arctic Open to set up huge clash against former World No.2

Rayo Vallecano's LaLiga clash with Athletic Club suspended after fan protest

Mbokazi powers up with Fire and Mofokeng looks to keep flying in Belgium

Jaro gain relegation battle edge with win as Mariehamn draw

Advantage Jaro in relegation battle as they beat TPS and Mariehamn only draw
Advantage Jaro in relegation battle as they beat TPS and Mariehamn only drawČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Tomi Natri / All Over Press

In the final round of matches in the Veikkausliiga relegation group, Jaro will only need a draw in their winner-stays-up clash with Mariehamn after they ended their long winless run by beating TPS, while Mariehamn could only draw with Ilves.

TPS 0-1 Jaro

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jaro came into this match without a win in eight games, but they chose the ideal time to pick up a first three-point haul since July by winning in Turku against TPS, a result that took them off the bottom of the table and into the relegation play-off place.

The only goal of the game came just after the hour mark, when Ville Vuorinen won a battle for possession near the corner flag, cut infield and rolled the ball across for Jim Myrevik to guide into the bottom corner.

Albijon Muzaci was particularly wasteful as TPS let a whole host of big chances go begging across the 90 minutes, as if any more proof was needed that the day belonged to Jaro, who went three points clear of Mariehamn ahead of the Aland islanders' match. TPS sit ninth having lost three in a row.

Mariehamn 1-1 Ilves

Mariehamn cut the gap to Jaro to two points with a draw at home to Ilves, keeping them bottom of the standings, but simplifying the task ahead of them on the final day: beat Jaro to avoid automatic relegation.

The home side were on the verge of having to worry about goal difference or even goals scored on the final day when Teemu Hytonen struck to put Ilves ahead with just over 20 minutes to go, but six minutes from time Mariehamn rescued a point when the ball was worked wide to Ludvig Richtner on the right, and he pulled it across for Thomas Jakobsen to fire home from six yards out.

That meant eighth-placed Ilves were unable to make it four wins in a row, but more importantly for the relegation fight Mariehamn are now winless in two, wheras Jaro are three unbeaten.

Follow the finale to the Veikkausliiga relegation battle on Flashscore.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
VeikkausliigaMariehamnTPSIlvesJaro

Related Articles

PSG beat newly promoted Le Mans to extend winning run

Carrick urges Man Utd to raise standards after Spurs stalemate

Inter Turku take top spot despite draw against Gnistan