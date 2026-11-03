Inter cruise past Feyenoord to bounce back from derby defeat

Inter extended their unbeaten run against Dutch clubs in the UEFA Champions League (W11, D3) by beating Feyenoord 3-0 at De Kuip.

Desperate to avoid losing successive games for the first time since last November, Inter started quickly and went ahead after just eight minutes. Djed Spence found Yann Bisseck, who produced a lovely turn and finish for a centre-back, curling into the bottom corner.

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The visitors were dominant in the early stages and Tjark Ernst stopped a swift double from Federico Dimarco’s deflected effort at the back post. Marcus Thuram then worked the goalkeeper from further out, before Inter finally extended their advantage after the half-hour mark. Spence’s deflected shot looped towards Francesco Pio Esposito, who headed in off the underside of the crossbar.

Feyenoord hardly laid a glove on the Nerazzurri in the first half, with their best chance falling to Anis Hadj Moussa, who poked towards goal from close range only for Josep Martinez to get behind it.

Key match stats Flashscore

Inter largely dominated aside from that, and just nine minutes into the second half, they put the game to bed through a superb Piotr Zielinski strike from the edge of the box that flew in off the post. The visitors had the ball in the net again after the hour mark as Esposito tapped in Dimarco’s cross, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

The hosts were playing for pride at this point and captain Luciano Valente tried to engage the home crowd with a shot from distance, but Martinez made an easy save. Inter were happy to sit back and preserve their energy with the match already won, but Feyenoord still struggled to create any major chance of note as they suffered their first home defeat of the season.

Inter reacted well to their Derby della Madonnina defeat, winning for just the second time in their last five Champions League away matches (L3).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yann Bisseck (Inter)