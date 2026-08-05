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Infantino reportedly offers Morocco World Cup final for support

Gianni Infantino is under a huge amount of pressure
Gianni Infantino is under a huge amount of pressureČTK / imago sportfotodienst / ULMER

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reportedly offered Morocco the hosting rights to the 2030 FIFA World Cup final in exchange for the football federation's support.

Infantino is under immense pressure as several football federations continue to withdraw their support for the FIFA President following the 'FIFA Forward Enterprise' proposal.

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Wales were the first to officially withdraw their support on Monday, followed by Serbia and Sweden, while England are likely to follow.

The Italian-Swiss executive called a crisis meeting with senior FIFA officials in Rabat, Morocco, where the world governing body opened a new office in 2025.

Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA office in Rabat, Morocco, in a black Mercedes
Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA office in Rabat, Morocco, in a black MercedesČTK / AP / Uncredited

According to The Times' Martyn Ziegler, Infantino has offered Morocco, one of his most loyal supporters throughout his 10-year reign as FIFA president, the hosting rights to the final of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which will predominantly be held in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. In exchange, Infantino wants Morocco to publicly back him and join the likes of Indonesia, who expressed their support on Tuesday.

In June, Spanish FA president Rafael Louzan said that Spain are leading the 2030 FIFA World Cup's organisation and that he has "no doubt whatsoever that there is no justification for Spain not to host the grand final of the Centenary World Cup," as Louzan told AS.

Infantino desperate for support

In addition to Morocco's support, Infantino is eager to receive the backing of Saudi Arabia, also long-time supporters of Infantino and hosts of the 2034 FIFA World Cup. To the president's worry, the Saudis have not yet spoken out in favour of Infantino, leaving him scrambling for support, as per Ziegler.

Infantino has tried to appeal to the 'FIFA Legends', a group of former footballers FIFA pay to be ambassadors for the sport. The group includes the likes of Ronaldo, Andrea Pirlo, and Luis Figo.

The latter became the first football icon to publicly call for Infantino's resignation in a firm column written for the Daily Mail.

"Infantino has debased the office of FIFA President that he promised to elevate. He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve," Figo said.

"He has lost the support of his senior staff, his closest advisers, the vast majority of people who devote their lives to this sport and even, it would seem, the FIFA Peace Prize winner. It is too late to save his dignity, but it is not too late to save football. He should go. Now."

Sources told The Times that the fact that no former footballers had supported Infantino yet is causing dismay: "They would love a famous former player to come out in support of Infantino, but it appears he is too toxic after the World Cup sell-off plan.”

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