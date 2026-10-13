Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United chiefs admit 'three summer transfer targets were missed'

Manchester United close to agreement with potential Michael Carrick replacement

Julian Nagelsmann blocked from quickfire Bundesliga return after Germany exit

Liverpool eye Barca star to solve midfield issue as contract talks slow down

Most read on Flashscore News

Qualifier Han Shi stuns rising star Alexandra Eala in first round of Wuhan Open

Tennis Tracker: Paul sees off Vacherot after Alcaraz shocked by Bergs

Tennis Tracker: Zheng clinches maiden WTA 1000 title in Beijing, Zverev through in Shanghai

The Base Line: Chinese star Zheng sparkles in Beijing, Alcaraz and Djokovic clinch titles

Infantino could pull off 'Houdini' act in absence of FIFA rival

Infantino is expected to be re-elected
Infantino is expected to be re-electedREUTERS / Kacper Pempel

Gianni Infantino could survive weeks of criticism and secure re-election as FIFA president in the absence of a heavy hitter to challenge him, observers have told AFP.

The 56-year-old Swiss has lost the support of many associations in his bid to be re-elected to a fourth and final term since he launched and then hastily shelved his plan to allow private investment into the World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Infantino, though, does crucially retain his core support in Africa and South America.

His FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan, which came to light in July just after the hugely successful World Cup, would have created a commercial subsidiary to run FIFA's biggest events, such as the World Cup.

However, with two of his fiercest critics, Aleksander Ceferin and reportedly Victor Montagliani opting to run for re-election as heads of European governing body UEFA and North American grouping CONCACAF respectively, the opposition to Infantino is desperately seeking a viable candidate to challenge him in the election next March.

Candidates have to declare by November 18.

Terrence Burns, who was marketing strategist for two successful World Cup hosting bids, said Infantino was always in the box seat.

"He holds all the cards and always has," he told AFP. "Any prospective challenger at this point feels either performative or strategic to cut deals."

Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) marketing chief Michael Payne said "everyone is surprised" that no serious candidate has come forward to challenge Infantino.

"If he is re-elected, which is looking increasingly likely, it will redefine the term Houdini," Payne told AFP.

Long-time Infantino critic Lise Klaveness, the head of the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF), has impressed many but has ruled out running.

However, even if Klaveness changed her mind she would face a huge challenge in becoming the first woman to run world football and emulate Kirsty Coventry, who last year became the first woman elected as IOC president.

"People within the IOC administration were working towards the goal of Coventry being elected, as (her predecessor) Thomas Bach's wish was for her to be president," a source close to the world of football governance, who asked not to be identified, told AFP.

"Lise faces exactly the opposite. FIFA staff would be working to stop her being elected."

Legal challenges

Infantino, though, is not safe yet as the opposition have mounted legal challenges in the US and filed official complaints with FIFA committees.

Klaveness and the Norwegian federation have highlighted three issues, with the common thread being Infantino's friendship with US President Donald Trump.

The venture capital firm of Josh Kushner, the brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared, was to be the major investor in FFE.

However, the same source warned "there is no certainty that the complaints will be looked into. Even if they were to consider them they would take their time.

"The fear in the Infantino camp is the Norwegians could take them to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) if dissatisfied with the decision."

Burns, though, believes the greatest risk to Infantino comes from the legal challenges launched by UEFA in the US courts to gain access to the papers pertaining to FFE. FIFA are strongly contesting the case.

"This point is a fly in the ointment," Burns said. "If the FFE was just a case of misguided process and communications strategy, why hide its specifics?

"That lack of transparency is a rock in Infantino's shoe that will not fade away."

Payne believes the lack of support for Infantino from leading football nations such as Spain, France and England could be damaging.

"Running a global sports federation requires unity - FIFA will be on the brink of civil war, and this is totally new territory for a sports governing body," he said.

Burns though thinks the opposition will reluctantly make peace with Infantino.

He said football's governing bodies would rather avoid division "unless of course there is overwhelming criminal activity to justify it - which there is not".

The other point that could tip the balance is if there is a "financial upside" for the federations by removing Infantino. On that point, he said, "again, there isn't."

Burns believes in fact that the process is likely to "result in even greater consolidation of power and influence for Infantino when it is all over."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google

Related Articles

Chelsea told price for Barcelona target

Man United to scout January target in Champions League showdown

Why Man Utd may struggle against Atletico Madrid in Champions League battle