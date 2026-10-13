Infantino could pull off 'Houdini' act in absence of FIFA rival

Gianni Infantino could survive weeks of criticism and secure re-election as FIFA president in the absence of a heavy hitter to challenge him, observers have told AFP.

The 56-year-old Swiss has lost the support of many associations in his bid to be re-elected to a fourth and final term since he launched and then hastily shelved his plan to allow private investment into the World Cup.

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Infantino, though, does crucially retain his core support in Africa and South America.

His FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan, which came to light in July just after the hugely successful World Cup, would have created a commercial subsidiary to run FIFA's biggest events, such as the World Cup.

However, with two of his fiercest critics, Aleksander Ceferin and reportedly Victor Montagliani opting to run for re-election as heads of European governing body UEFA and North American grouping CONCACAF respectively, the opposition to Infantino is desperately seeking a viable candidate to challenge him in the election next March.

Candidates have to declare by November 18.

Terrence Burns, who was marketing strategist for two successful World Cup hosting bids, said Infantino was always in the box seat.

"He holds all the cards and always has," he told AFP. "Any prospective challenger at this point feels either performative or strategic to cut deals."

Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) marketing chief Michael Payne said "everyone is surprised" that no serious candidate has come forward to challenge Infantino.

"If he is re-elected, which is looking increasingly likely, it will redefine the term Houdini," Payne told AFP.

Long-time Infantino critic Lise Klaveness, the head of the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF), has impressed many but has ruled out running.

However, even if Klaveness changed her mind she would face a huge challenge in becoming the first woman to run world football and emulate Kirsty Coventry, who last year became the first woman elected as IOC president.

"People within the IOC administration were working towards the goal of Coventry being elected, as (her predecessor) Thomas Bach's wish was for her to be president," a source close to the world of football governance, who asked not to be identified, told AFP.

"Lise faces exactly the opposite. FIFA staff would be working to stop her being elected."

Legal challenges

Infantino, though, is not safe yet as the opposition have mounted legal challenges in the US and filed official complaints with FIFA committees.

Klaveness and the Norwegian federation have highlighted three issues, with the common thread being Infantino's friendship with US President Donald Trump.

The venture capital firm of Josh Kushner, the brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared, was to be the major investor in FFE.

However, the same source warned "there is no certainty that the complaints will be looked into. Even if they were to consider them they would take their time.

"The fear in the Infantino camp is the Norwegians could take them to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) if dissatisfied with the decision."

Burns, though, believes the greatest risk to Infantino comes from the legal challenges launched by UEFA in the US courts to gain access to the papers pertaining to FFE. FIFA are strongly contesting the case.

"This point is a fly in the ointment," Burns said. "If the FFE was just a case of misguided process and communications strategy, why hide its specifics?

"That lack of transparency is a rock in Infantino's shoe that will not fade away."

Payne believes the lack of support for Infantino from leading football nations such as Spain, France and England could be damaging.

"Running a global sports federation requires unity - FIFA will be on the brink of civil war, and this is totally new territory for a sports governing body," he said.

Burns though thinks the opposition will reluctantly make peace with Infantino.

He said football's governing bodies would rather avoid division "unless of course there is overwhelming criminal activity to justify it - which there is not".

The other point that could tip the balance is if there is a "financial upside" for the federations by removing Infantino. On that point, he said, "again, there isn't."

Burns believes in fact that the process is likely to "result in even greater consolidation of power and influence for Infantino when it is all over."