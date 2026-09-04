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'I love the players we have': Arsenal boss Arteta happy with squad after summer window

Arteta reacts on the touchline
Arteta reacts on the touchlineAction Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra

Mikel Arteta has reacted to Arsenal's failure to sign a top-class forward during the summer transfer window by insisting he is happy with the squad he has at the Emirates Stadium.

Premier League champions Arsenal missed out on targets Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez, while only bringing in Greek winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.

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Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli all left the north London club to reduce the Gunners' options up front.

But Arsenal manager Arteta, speaking to reporters on Friday, said: "I love the players that we have, that is for sure. It is what it is, this is what we have and we already have some very, very good players.

"Let's trust them and let's make sure we are right behind them, and I will do everything we can to help the incredible talent that we have."

Arteta, asked if Arsenal had missed an opportunity to recruit a new world-class forward, replied: "I don't know. These are just opinions.

"The window is closed and I prefer to look at all the incredible things that we have in the squad and not spend any more time on things that are not a part of us right now. That's it and that's my main responsibility."

Following May's agonising defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, Arteta said he wanted Arsenal to be "very ambitious, very fast and very smart," during the transfer window.

And he believes they have lived up to those hopes, with Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa among the new arrivals at the Emirates. Piero Hincapie has also returned on a permanent deal after joining on loan last season.

"One hundred percent ticked," Arteta added. "The outcome after can be different to what you expect, but the intention was certainly there which is what I value most."

Arsenal's Premier League start
Arsenal's Premier League startFlashscore

Martinelli's departure for Saudi side Al Hilal in a reported £60 million ($81 million) deal ended the Brazilian's seven-year spell at Arsenal that saw him make nearly 300 appearances for the club.

"He goes with our gratitude," said Arteta. "It's been a pleasure to work with him, to be part of this journey with him."

Arsenal host Chelsea on Sunday with the London rivals each opening the Premier League season with a pair of victories.

Guimaraes and Cristhian Mosquera suffered injuries in Arsenal's 1-0 victory at Aston Villa on Monday and will be given Saturday's training session to prove their fitness.

Jurrien Timber is close to making his comeback from a groin problem and Arteta revealed he could be involved for the first time since the Champions League final.

The Spaniard said: "We'll decide tomorrow (Saturday) after training. He's in really good condition at the moment."

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