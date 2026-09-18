'I can keep going - In-form Raphinha lays out Barcelona retirement plan

Barcelona captain Raphinha said on Friday he hopes to extend his stay at the club and end his playing career there after a blistering start to the season in front of goal.

The Brazil winger has been playing up front after Barcelona sold Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, and has rapidly taken to his new position, plundering 11 goals in seven games.

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"Yes, I intend to extend my contract. When I extended it the first time, I signed until 2028 on the assumption that I would be then 30 or 31 years old, and I didn't know how things would turn out," Raphinha told RAC1 radio.

"Given the way I've started the season, I think I can keep going for a few more years and I would be very happy to extend my contract and, hopefully, finish my career here without having to go elsewhere," the 29-year-old added.

Raphinha was named captain at the start of the season after the departures of Ronald Araujo and Marc-Andre ter Stegen and a knee injury to Frenkie de Jong.

The former Leeds player joined Barcelona in 2022, but the arrival of Hansi Flick as coach two years later marked a turning point both for the club and for Raphinha, who had grown increasingly frustrated under Xavi Hernandez.

Raphinha has scored 86 goals in 184 appearances for Barcelona, with 66 of those coming under Flick, who has guided the Catalans to the La Liga title in each of his two seasons in charge.

He netted a hat-trick in Wednesday's 7-2 thrashing of Racing Santander as Barcelona preserved their 100 percent record this term. They have won all seven matches, including a 5-1 rout of Feyenoord in their Champions League opener.

Barcelona are three points clear of Real Madrid and Real Betis ahead of Saturday's trip to fifth-placed Sevilla.