Hull hit by second player car crash near training ground

The incident took place ‌on the road that ‌leads to Hull's training ground

Hull City's French midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath ⁠was involved in a car accident on Thursday, The Telegraph ‌reported, on the same road as one ‌involving teammate Sorba Thomas 20 ‌days before.

Both incidents took place ‌on Millhouse Woods Lane, the road that ‌leads to Hull's training ground.

Advertisement Advertisement

The road has a speed limit of ‌30 mph.

Humberside Police said ⁠police ‌and emergency services attended a traffic collision ​on Thursday involving a single vehicle at 08:30 BST ​and there were no injuries.

The 23-year-old Gourna-Douath's car was on its ⁠side after ​the accident, The Telegraph said.

Hull told Reuters on Thursday that the club were "aware of images circulating ‌on social media following a road traffic accident near the club’s training ground and can confirm that no one was harmed in the incident".

Hull's Wales winger Thomas, 27, emerged "completely unscathed" after an accident on September 11th, with ‌images showing his car upside down ​on a small residential road.

The ‌promoted side have had an encouraging start to the season and stand in eighth place in the Premier League.

They next ⁠host Everton ⁠on October ‌11th.