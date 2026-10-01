Hull City's Gourna-Douath flips car as he repeats actions of Thomas just one month later

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Hull City star Gourna-Douath flips car just one month as he repeats actions of ThomasČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Hull City midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath has been involved in a car accident near the club's training ground in Cottingham.

Wales international Sorba Thomas overturned his Land Rover Defender on September 11th, but escaped with no injuries despite the damage to the vehicle.

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Now, Gourna-Douath, 24, has copied Thomas as he crashed on Millhouse Woods Lane in Cottingham, East Yorkshire. 

A statement from Humberside Police said: “Officers and emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Millhouse Woods Lane in Cottingham at around 8.30am this morning. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the collision.”

Hull City said the club was "aware of images circulating on social media following a road traffic accident near the training ground and can confirm that no one was harmed in the incident".

As per Hull Live, Millhouse Woods Lane is a very narrow street that leads to the club's training ground and it leaves very little room for cars.

As both Thomas and Gourna-Douath were driving large SUVs, it makes it even more difficult for players to go to and from training.

The speed limit on the road leading to Hull’s training ground is 30mph and residents have asked for a reduction in the speed limit to reduce the risks of accidents.

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Lucas Gourna-DouathSorba ThomasHull CityPremier League

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