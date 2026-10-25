Carrick uncertain over Man Utd future after Bournemouth defeat

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick looks dejected as he applauds fans after the match

Michael Carrick said he will do what is best for Manchester United after a 3-0 demolition by Bournemouth plunged his future as manager into doubt on Sunday.

Winless in eight games in all competitions, the 20-time English champions slipped to within one point of the relegation zone after a damaging defeat at Old Trafford.

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"It's a tough situation," Carrick told Sky Sports. "What is next? I don't know.

"I'll always do what's best for this football club. I've said it all along, I don't change that now. I love what I do. I love the responsibility, but we'll have to wait and see."

Despite a dismal run of results, the United fans largely supported Carrick as he made his way off the field at full-time before they turned on the club's players.

"I have mixed emotions to have that connection with the supporters in the moment we're in. I need time to digest that," added Carrick.

"I appreciate their support, but the situation is where it's at. We haven't been good enough."

Carrick's decision to drop captain Bruno Fernandes to the bench and not even introduce the Portuguese international as a substitute backfired.

Fernandes, last season's Premier League player of the year, had criticised Carrick's tactics after a 4-1 thrashing by Como on Wednesday.

"There's always times in games when you are trying to change the course of the game and to make a difference," said Carrick as he swerved questions on Fernandes's absence.

"Those were the decisions we made today."