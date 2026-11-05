Hearts remain winless in Conference League after being swept aside by Thun

Hearts have lost three out of three fixtures in Europe this season

Thun picked up their first points of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League campaign as they defeated Heart of Midlothian 3-1 at the Stockhorn Arena.

Thun’s title-winning campaign must feel like a distant dream; not only are they just three points above the relegation play-off spot in the Swiss Super League, but they entered this encounter as the only team in the Conference League League Phase without a goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

The home supporters were still in good spirits, though, as they showed with a pyro show that saw a break in play due to the resulting smoke. Once play got back underway, Hearts’ Josh McPake had the game’s first shot, but it was a comfortable save for Niklas Steffen between the home sticks.

The hosts subsequently started to threaten with Nils Reichmuth, in particular, keeping the Scottish defence busy. He had two shots easily held by Beau Reus in quick succession, before a fiercely hit free-kick of his flew wide.

Key stats Flashscore

Midway through the half, Thun’s pressure paid off when they finally scored, but even then they needed a huge helping hand. A hopeful ball into the Hearts box should have been easily cleared by Jamie McCart, yet, under minimal pressure from Lucien Dahler, he somehow passed into his own net.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, one of Thun’s own players put the ball in the net to fully end the drought, with Brighton Labeau punishing another Hearts mistake, this time in the form of a poor Stephen Kingsley clearance, by hammering home.

Die Oberlander remained on top after the restart, and only a stunning Reus leap denied Furkan Dursun. However, the striker got himself on the scoresheet before the hour mark to effectively put the game beyond the visitors.

Reichmuth was again involved, curling a ball into the box, and Dursun got a toe on the ball to direct it beyond Reus. In response, Hearts almost pulled one back through Fagan Walcott, yet Steffen produced a fantastic save to tip his low header around the post.

Jam Bamert had the ball in the back of the net after poking over the line, but he was offside when Reichmuth’s free-kick was tipped onto the bar by Reus, before Stuart Findlay netted a late consolation.

That was the game’s final goal, though, as Thun not only ended a run of four straight home defeats in all competitions, but also a seven-game losing streak in European tournaments.

Hearts, meanwhile, suffer another blow after their Scottish League Cup semi-final defeat to Edinburgh rivals Hibernian at the weekend, and have now lost six of their past seven away matches in UEFA main draws.

Match momentum Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Stuart Findlay (Heart of Midlothian)