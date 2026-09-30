Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Wright urges Premier League to punish Man City heavily

Tuchel hails England's hard work after unglamorous Czech victory

Portugal vs Denmark: Confirmed team news as a frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo returns

Pep Guardiola reacts to Manchester City's punishment: We will get through this together

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo departs Portugal camp after coach says he won't start clash with Denmark

Nigeria's AFCON hopes take setback as Guinea-Bissau inflict historic defeat

As Bafana Bafana lose key man to injury, who should replace him against Eritrea?

Former Man Utd defender Smalling reportedly set to join Porto on free transfer

Barcelona shine again as Arsenal stumble in Women's Champions League

Arsenal's Alessia Russo reacts after the match
Arsenal's Alessia Russo reacts after the matchREUTERS/Catherine Steenkeste

Barcelona continued their emphatic start to their defence of the Women's Champions League title by brushing aside Roma 6-0 in the Italian capital on Wednesday, while a bizarre penalty incident caused Arsenal to let slip a two-goal lead at Paris FC.

The Catalans are showing no signs of missing ex-star Alexia Putellas, who joined the London City Lionesses in the close season, as they now boast six points from two league phase outings and 11 goals scored.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Caroline Graham Hansen netted in last week's opening 5-2 win at home to Paris FC, and she got Barcelona off the mark in Rome inside 20 minutes.

A Shukurat Oladipo own goal put the visitors two up before the break.

Claudia Pina made the points safe early in the second period, before Graham Hansen completed her brace to bring her tally to three already in the tournament.

Pina then netted again in the final quarter of an hour and Ewa Pajor put the cherry on the cake late on.

After an unconvincing win at home to HB Koge courtesy of an injury-time Mariona Caldentey penalty in matchday one, 2025 champions Arsenal found themselves on the other end of a late spot-kick call as Paris FC fought back to hold them to a 2-2 draw.

Goals just either side of the interval from Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway put Arsenal in control in the French capital.

Clara Mateo halved the deficit in the 71st minute for the Parisians.

Renee Slegers's side looked set to be able to hold their opponents at arm's length but a momentary lapse by captain Leah Williamson undid the Gunners with just three minutes remaining.

Goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez popped the ball down inside the six-yard box and passed it over to the England defender, who handled it to readjust prior to taking a goal-kick.

Referee Iuliana Demetrescu adjudged the ball already to be in play and pointed to the spot, from where Maeline Mendy made no mistake to ensure the spoils were shared.

Elsewhere, Juventus downed Hacken 3-0 in Sweden to bounce back from last Tuesday's defeat against Benfica.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
UEFA Champions League WomenArsenalBarcelona FAParis FCAS RomaHackenJuventusCaroline GrahamClaudia PinaShukurat OladipoAlexia PutellasMariona CaldenteyClara MateoEwa PajorAlessia RussoRenee SlegersGeorgia StanwayMaeline MendyMisa RodriguezLeah Williamson

Related Articles

Bompastor reveals reason for James substitution against Arsenal

Chelsea close gap on Man City with Arsenal derby win

UEFA women's football chief Nadine Kessler on Barca & European dominance