Harry Kane to be knighted? The striker "has given an enormous amount to English football"

Harry Kane could be knighted after winning the Ballon d'Or this week in what would be an incredible achievement.

Kane won his first men's Ballon d'Or earlier this week, becoming the fifth Englishman to receive the award as he beat out the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Tottenham striker has found incredible success in Germany with champions Bayern Munich and after becoming the first English player to win the award since Michael Owen over 20 year ago, many are calling for a knighthood.

However, winning the Ballon d'Or doesn't automatically lead to a knighthood as British honours recognise contributions to football, sport, charity and other public service.

Notable names in football who have been knighted include Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Matt Busby, Sir David Beckham, Sir Bobby Charlton, Sir Stanley Matthews, Sir Bobby Robson and more recently Sir Gareth Southgate.

Addressing the media, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Andy Burnham was asked about Kane being handed the honour and revealed that his contributions to the beautiful game have been noted.

"Yes, the PM would like to congratulate Harry Kane on winning the Ballon d'Or. To be the first Englishman to win it in 25 years is an extraordinary achievement, and what a moment to do it here at home, 70 years after Sir Stanley Matthews won the inaugural award."

"It caps a remarkable season and Harry continues to set a brilliant example to young players across the country, and the PM knows the whole nation will be incredibly proud of him. And, hopefully, there’s another trophy to celebrate with England before too long.

"On your question about a knighthood, I think everyone would agree, Harry Kane has given an enormous amount to English football, and this is a very special moment for him in the country. But, as ever, I’m not going to pre-empt the honours process."

Kane currently holds an MBE, awarded in the 2019 New Year Honours for services to football. The next step may be a knighthood, which may come over the following year.