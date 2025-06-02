Guardiola drops update on Ederson's future at Man City

Pep Guardiola has delivered a surprising update on Manchester City's unsettled goalkeeper situation, following reports suggesting Ederson could be on his way out.

The Citizens’ goalkeeper situation has been in flux over the past year, with injury- and error-prone Brazilian linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

However, Guardiola has stated that Manchester City are not anticipating any changes to their goalkeeping options ahead of next season.

"I don't know much about goalkeepers (joining/leaving City). I tell them to stay. We've talked about the situation of the squad, and the two goalkeepers we have will stay...," Guardiola told the media.

"Joan García is a really good goalkeeper, but City are linked with 500 players in every transfer window.

"He's an Espanyol player and I don't know what happen, but I'm told by the Espanyol guys (playing in the golf event) he's an extraordinary goalkeeper. The references we have are very good."