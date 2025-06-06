Guardiola apologises to Yamal, says he can't be Messi yet

Pep Guardiola has apologized to Lamine Yamal after stating that no player can be compared to Lionel Messi.

The Manchester City manager says that while 17-year-old is emerging as a world-class talent, it is "impossible" for any player to match the achievements of the Argentine.

"It's surprising what everyone says, and it's true: you only acquire this maturity at 24, 25 years old... Sometimes it seems like a player with so much talent, it seems like you have to take a chance on every play," Guardiola told DAZN

"Every play you have to shoot a three-pointer like Curry. No. He comes here, one touch, and now I rest for three minutes. And now he comes another touch.

"And now I make a little drive and I pass it again. And now I'm going to win the game."

He continued: "It's about understanding the game based on... it's really surprising, the truth is that we at Barca are very lucky to have found a kid again who has a perspective, I'm not going to say like Leo, I'm really sorry but Leo, for me there will be no one, no one, no one in the world like the Argentine, it's impossible."