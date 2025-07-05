Gonzalo Garcia matches Cristiano Ronaldo record with goal against Dortmund

Gonzalo Garcia has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s Club World Cup goal record after finding the net against Borussia Dortmund.

The youngster opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 10th minute of the quarter-final match, netting his fourth goal of the tournament.

With his latest strike, the 21-year-old became the first Real Madrid player to score four goals in a single edition of the competition since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016.

Garcia had an impressive record with Real Madrid Castilla, scoring 25 goals in 36 appearances, but hadn’t broken into the first team before the Club World Cup.

Now, he has four goals in 10 appearances for the senior side all of them coming in this tournament.