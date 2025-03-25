Gigi Buffon’s son scored his first goal for the Czech national team

Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon's son, Louis Thomas, scored a second half goal for Czech Republic U18s in their 4-1 win over France on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old has featured three times throughout the March international break, playing in their 2-0 defeat to Portugal and their 2-2 draw with England.

Buffon Jr scored in the 64th minute, capitalising on some shoddy defending from the French youngsters, beating them to a hopeful long-ball before going one-on-one with the goalkeeper and slotting home.

The youngster, who is a native of Turin and has live his entire life in Italy, spoke about representing Czechia in an interview with Livesport.

He said: "I discussed it with my parents and we decided that playing for the Czech Republic would be better for my football career and further development. That's why we went this route."