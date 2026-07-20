Ghana's Kwasi Sibo confirms Premier League and Saudi offers after Oviedo exit

Sibo in action for Ghana against Croatia at the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana midfielder Kwasi Sibo has confirmed that he has received offers from clubs in both the English Premier League and the Saudi Pro League, and expects to make a decision on his next move soon.

The 28-year-old, who represented the Black Stars at his first-ever FIFA World Cup this summer, has been available on a free transfer since July 1st, when his two-year contract with Spanish La Liga side Real Oviedo officially expired.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to 3Sports, Sibo said the situation had prompted a range of interest from across Europe and the Gulf.

“I have offers from the Premiership. I have offers from the Saudi Premier League. So I'm looking forward to those offers within this week. I will know because I feel like I'm still young. I'm 28. I'm not old.”

Sibo joined Real Oviedo from SD Amorebieta in 2024 and quickly established himself as a first-choice defensive midfielder, helping the club win promotion to LaLiga at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Oviedo were relegated last season and opted not to extend his contract beyond June 30th, allowing the Ghanaian to leave for nothing after two full seasons at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

His standout games at the 2026 World Cup were against Panama and England as Ghana picked up four points from those two games.

Reflecting on what he wants next, Sibo made clear that a Champions League club would be his preferred destination.

“I still have the strength to be in Europe, to compete. If my agent is able to find a team that will be competing in the Champions League, I'm always at service and I'm ready to face that challenge.”

Greek giants PAOK are also understood to have opened direct talks with the midfielder, with reports in Athens suggesting a two-year contract is on the table.

That option, however, sits alongside the Premier League and Saudi Pro League approaches Sibo publicly confirmed.

Born in Wa in the Upper West Region of Ghana, Sibo has taken an unusually varied route through European football. His career has included stops at Urartu in Armenia, Watford in the English Championship, Skenderbeu in Albania, UD Ibiza and Real Betis in Spain, before Amorebieta and then Oviedo.