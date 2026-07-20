Ghana 'keeper Ati-Zigi backs head coach Carlos Queiroz to keep his job

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has voiced his support for Carlos Queiroz to remain in charge of the Black Stars, as the Portuguese trainer’s short-term contract heads towards its July 31st expiry date.

Speaking to Sporty FM, the FC St. Gallen number one described Queiroz as “a great coach” and praised the environment the Portuguese has built inside the Black Stars camp during his brief but successful spell in charge.

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“I don't know about his contract situation, but I feel he is a great coach, and I love how he brought about the positivity in camp, but if the leadership wants him to stay, it will be a good decision.”

“It'll be nice to have Carlos Queiroz stay. But ultimately it's the decision of the Black Stars management.”

The 29-year-old’s comments come at a moment when Queiroz’s future has dominated conversation in Ghanaian football.

Appointed on an initial four-month contract in April, just weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 73-year-old’s deal formally expires at the end of July, and both the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have signalled their willingness to extend it.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams publicly threw his backing behind a new two-year contract on July 14th, saying he had wanted the decision made earlier but that any renewal required agreement with the GFA.

Three days later, President John Dramani Mahama went further still, using an inspection tour of the Ho Sports Stadium in the Volta Region to urge Ghana’s football authorities to persuade Queiroz to stay.

“I’m sure that if we keep this team, and we persuade the coach Carlos Queiroz to continue to work with the team,” the President said, “by the time of the next AFCON and the next World Cup, we’ll have a team that can claim the championship in either of those two competitions.”

An official announcement on a new two-year deal, which would run through the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, is expected in the coming weeks.

Under Queiroz, Ghana reached the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup after beating Panama 1-0 in Toronto, drawing 0-0 with England in Foxboro, and losing 2-1 to Croatia in Philadelphia.

The goalkeeper himself missed the England game with a groin injury sustained against Panama, before returning for the Croatia and Colombia fixtures.

Ati-Zigi has, throughout his time as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper, been the subject of pointed criticism from sections of the Ghanaian public. Under Otto Addo, Ati-Zigi lost his number one spot to Benjamin Asare during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Asked about that criticism during the same interview, he offered a composed response.

“Criticism is part of the game but it doesn't really change anything about my game. As a goalkeeper, your priority is to save goals.”

Ati-Zigi is expected to remain Queiroz’s first-choice goalkeeper as the Black Stars turn their attention to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, beginning with September’s fixture against African giants Côte d’Ivoire.