Barcelona legend Xavi reveals desire to coach at AFCON and Euros

Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi Hernandez has revealed he is open to taking charge of a national team.

The tactician admitted he would welcome the opportunity to coach at major international tournaments, including the UEFA European Championship, AFC Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

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The 46-year-old has been without a job since leaving Barcelona in May 2024 after a trophyless campaign, despite guiding the club to the 2022/23 La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup.

“My next step could be a national team. I’ll say it openly: this could be a good fit for me,” he told RNE (via beIN Sports).

“I have family. A club wouldn’t allow me as much time with my family; I’ve got young children.

“I’m keen to take part as a coach in a World Cup, Euros, AFCON, or the Asian Cup.”

Xavi also enjoyed a successful spell with Qatar's Al-Sadd, winning seven trophies. As Barcelona manager, he won 90 of 143 matches, while his legendary playing career included over 1,000 professional appearances and 30 Champions League assists for Spain.