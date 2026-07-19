Barcelona legend Xavi reveals desire to coach at AFCON and Euros

The tactician admitted he would welcome the opportunity to coach at major international tournaments, including the UEFA European Championship, AFC Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.
The 46-year-old has been without a job since leaving Barcelona in May 2024 after a trophyless campaign, despite guiding the club to the 2022/23 La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup.
“My next step could be a national team. I’ll say it openly: this could be a good fit for me,” he told RNE (via beIN Sports).
“I have family. A club wouldn’t allow me as much time with my family; I’ve got young children.
“I’m keen to take part as a coach in a World Cup, Euros, AFCON, or the Asian Cup.”
Xavi also enjoyed a successful spell with Qatar's Al-Sadd, winning seven trophies. As Barcelona manager, he won 90 of 143 matches, while his legendary playing career included over 1,000 professional appearances and 30 Champions League assists for Spain.