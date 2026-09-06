Gatti scores stoppage equaliser to rescue point for Juventus against AC Milan

Federico Gatti scored a 92nd-minute equaliser as Juventus salvaged a 1-1 draw against AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium, stretching their unbeaten run in Serie A H2Hs to seven meetings in the process.

Both teams looked full of confidence after winning their first two matches of the season, and it made for a lively contest, with 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic driving a shot over the crossbar inside two minutes on his first start for Juve.

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Nicolas Gonzalez also came into the Bianconeri XI after scoring in the 2-0 win against Parma eight days earlier, and he stung the palms of Mike Maignan with a fierce 12th-minute effort.

Juve went even closer to opening the scoring midway through the half, when Francisco Conceição cut inside and forced Maignan into a diving save, with captain Manuel Locatelli unable to get enough on the ball as he stretched to reach the rebound.

Maignan remained comfortably the busier of the two goalkeepers, and he thwarted Conceição again seven minutes before the break, parrying the winger’s half-volley after he darted in behind the defence. In contrast, Guglielmo Vicario did not need to make a single save before the break, as Milan failed to register a shot on target.

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A third successive goalless draw between these sides looked on the cards, although Conceicao nearly changed that 10 minutes after the interval when he raced forward and crashed a shot against the base of the post. Milan manager Ruben Amorim made a triple substitution on the hour mark, with summer signing Diego Moreira among those withdrawn after an underwhelming debut, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Samuel Chukwueze and Alphadjo Cisse coming on.

The latter had scored in Turin a fortnight earlier when he broke the deadlock on his Serie A debut during the Rossoneri’s 2-1 win at Torino, and he repeated the trick in the 68th minute here, taking Chukwueze’s crossfield pass under control inside the box and firing low into the far corner.

Alphadjo Cisse's goal Opta by StatsPerform (REUTERS / Daniele Mascolo

The 19-year-old’s strike meant four of Milan’s five Serie A goals this season have come between the 61st and 75th minutes, as well as ending the Rossoneri’s six-game goal drought against Juve in Serie A.

Luciano Spalletti brought striker Nick Woltemade on for his debut as the Bianconeri hunted an equaliser, and the striker blazed over on the turn when the ball went loose inside the box six minutes from time.

It looked like Milan would hold on to claim a first league victory over Juve since May 2023, only for substitute Gatti to head home Teun Koopmeiners’ delicious cross just four minutes after entering the pitch - his second successive goal to come beyond the 90th minute to rescue a point for the Bianconeri.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luka Modric (AC Milan)

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