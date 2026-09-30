EXCLUSIVE: Pastore on living through PSG's rise, Messi and being Enzo Fernandez's agent

Javier Pastore has always seen the pitch differently. With his effortless elegance and a mesmerising touch, "El Flaco" enchanted fans across Europe, from igniting passion at Palermo to becoming the first true marquee star of Paris Saint-Germain’s modern empire.

A classic number 10 who shared the dressing room with global icons and experienced the ultimate highs alongside Lionel Messi with Argentina, Pastore lived to bring pure joy to the stands.

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Now, he is applying that same elite vision off the field. In this exclusive interview for Flashscore, Pastore reflects on the unforgettable chapters of his playing career and reveals the driving force behind his new life: stepping into the high-stakes world of football agency to guide world-class stars like Enzo Fernandez and mentor the sport's next generation.

You were the first marquee signing of PSG’s new era. How does it feel to see how the club has transformed and where it stands today?

"Right from the start, you could see the ambition and the project that the board, the president, and the Qatari group wanted to build. When they signed me, and then the following year brought in top-class players like Thiago Silva, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ezequiel Lavezzi, and everyone else who followed, they established this new Paris Saint-Germain with the goal of reaching the setup they have today.

"I'm not just talking about the pitch, but also the infrastructure, the training ground, and the stadium. The club has grown exponentially over the last 15 years, and today it sits at the absolute top table alongside the biggest clubs in Europe and world football."

Did you feel the club was capable of reaching these heights in the Champions League back when you were playing there?

"Yes, absolutely. The scale of the project explained to us from day one in 2011 was aimed precisely at this: building a world-class training centre, redeveloping the stadium, and signing players to win the Champions League. Every year, the right building blocks were put in place to compete in semi-finals and finals.

"During my time there, we always fell short in the quarter-finals; sometimes we lacked that extra bit of luck, had key players missing in crucial fixtures, or simply ran into a rival who was better on the night. In recent years, PSG has put in some incredible Champions League performances, showing great tactical discipline and resilience both in attack and defence. It’s the result of many years of foundation-building to reach the elite status they enjoy today."

Out of all the world-class players you shared a dressing room with in Paris, which moment or match brings you the most pride?

"I had the privilege of sharing the pitch with some extraordinary talents. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s arrival was massive for us younger players; he brought grit, intense professionalism, and standards that helped us grow. Then came Lavezzi, Cavani, Di Maria, Thiago Silva, Neymar, Beckham, Mbappe... you learn from every single one of them, and each left their mark on the club.

"If I had to pick one standout memory, it would be the Champions League second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where we drew 2-2 after playing almost the entire match with 10 men. It was an incredible emotional high to dig deep, show that character, and advance against a top side."

At Palermo, you captivated an entire city. How crucial was that Rosanero environment for your transition to European football?

"I will always be grateful that my European journey started at Palermo. I found a city, a fan base, and a group of people who supported me completely, giving me a boost that I don't think I could have found anywhere else. I was only 19 with so much to learn, but I was surrounded by humble, experienced teammates who pushed me to develop.

"Delio Rossi was a fantastic manager for my development, President Zamparini treated me like family, almost like a son, and Walter Sabatini was everything to me: a confidant, a father figure, an uncle, and a director of football all in one. Those two years in Palermo were magnificent, both on the pitch and in life, and I hold those memories very dear."

Do you still keep tabs on Serie A? How has the league evolved compared to your playing days in Italy?

"I follow European and South American football closely, and Serie A has certainly evolved, reflecting how the game itself has changed. In my day, every single team had five or six world-class players: Roma had Totti; Juventus boasted Del Piero, Chiellini, Trezeguet, Camoranesi; Milan had Ibrahimovic, Thiago Silva, Inzaghi, Gattuso, Pirlo... and Inter was stacked too.

"You see fewer of those established global stars across the board now. In Italy, clubs need to show more faith in young players, because that’s what is winning trophies across Europe; PSG and Barcelona contend at the highest level with core squads under the age of 24 or 25. In Italy, a 21-year-old is still labelled "prospect," which often delays their peak development window."

That backheel goal against Atalanta remains iconic, but your time at Roma was plagued by injuries. What was missing for you to truly make your mark in the Giallorossi shirt?

"On the pitch, my time at Roma was deeply frustrating due to my hip injury, an issue that ultimately forced my retirement a few years later. My biggest regret is not being able to deliver what I wanted to give to the club and especially the supporters. My style of play has always been about expressing joy and entertaining the fans, and my physical condition simply restricted me from doing that regularly in Rome.

"It’s a shame because it’s a club and a city that lives and breathes football. Off the pitch, my family and I loved living in Rome; the people showed me incredible warmth, which made it even harder not being able to repay that love at 100% on the pitch."

Pastore retired after a short spell in Qatar. Flashscore

How do you view the current Roma side? Do you like the direction the club and the environment are heading in?

"I see a very competitive Roma side. Regardless of the opposition, they bring intensity to big matches and have players who make a real difference in Serie A. The hierarchy sets high expectations, and the team is responding well to meet those standards and drive the club forward in a football-mad city.

"The squad depth is impressive, the group looks united, and they have a manager adept at handling high-profile players. Backed by a packed Stadio Olimpico week in, week out, Roma has all the tools on paper to challenge right at the top in both domestic and European competitions."

Messi's immortal legacy

You shared the dressing room with Lionel Messi in the Argentina setup. What is Leo like as a leader away from the cameras?

"I spent over six years alongside Leo in the national team. As a footballer, words aren't needed; what he continues to produce approaching his 40s is breathtaking. He has always been a leader: early on, he led purely through his actions on the pitch. He didn't need to shout; we just knew that when he stepped onto the grass, he would win us matches.

"As he matured, he naturally stepped up as a vocal leader in the dressing room too, always supporting players, instilling confidence, and demanding maximum standard from everyone. Sharing a dressing room with him was a privilege. Away from the pitch, he's quiet, relaxed, and down to earth, and we’ve maintained a great friendship over the years."

Now that his chapter with the national team is drawing to a close, what legacy does Messi leave behind for the Albiceleste shirt?

"His legacy is already immortal. Over two decades with the Seleccion, he delivered trophies, unforgettable finals, and moments etched in football history. Alongside Maradona, he stands at the pinnacle, icons who fundamentally transformed Argentine football. Just as Diego inspired generations, Leo's influence will endure globally long after he stops playing. For any young player pulling on the Argentina shirt, knowing it was worn by Kempes, Maradona, and Messi is the ultimate motivation to chase their dreams."

From playing to representing players

How did your transition from player to football agent come about, and what draws you most to this role?

"It was a very natural transition. It wasn't my initial plan, but after spending over two years studying and completing FIFA and UEFA qualifications, I started mentoring young players. Listening to their questions and anxieties made me realise how vital it is for a player to have genuine guidance, both human and professional. Having lived through every aspect of a football career- the highs, the setbacks, contract pressures, transfer choices- I can speak to them with absolute honesty and empathy.

"That mentorship gives me great fulfilment. My goal is to help them navigate their careers smoothly and avoid common pitfalls. Having played across different top leagues and maintained strong, respectful relationships with directors and managers globally allows me to bring real value to their development."

As a former classic "number 10," what qualities do you prioritise when looking to represent a young talent?

"I look beyond pure technical ability; I prioritise professionalism, work ethic, character, and an unquenchable desire to improve. Every player has distinct footballing traits, but a crucial part of my job is strategic career path planning. Knowing the leagues, tactical setups, and managers intimately, my job is to match a player with the right project at the right moment.

"When I was 19, I deliberately chose Palermo because it was the ideal stepping stone to play regularly and mature before moving to an elite club. Too often, young players jump at the biggest brand name or highest financial offer, only to end up stalling on the bench for three years. Not every 18-year-old is mentally equipped for the pressure cooker of a club like PSG straight away; sometimes taking an intermediate step builds the resilience needed to succeed at the highest level."

Your agency represents a top-tier player in Enzo Fernandez. What is it like working alongside him, and how do you approach managing a profile of his calibre?

"The truth is that it’s very beautiful to be able to work with a champion like him and be by his side, helping him with whatever he needs. He is someone who demands a lot: he decides, but at the same time he always wants a second opinion on everything and this pleases me a lot, because I can be by his side, I can give my advice and we are definitely building a very good working group with him.

"For me, primarily, being able to work with him has given me a lot of visibility, and as I told him, I thanked him so much for the trust he placed in me. Honestly, these are relationships that are created at first sight, because we spoke only once when he was talking to many agents at that time, because he had already left his previous agent and was looking for another.

"After speaking with more than 10 agents, he gave me this opportunity to speak with him. During a three-hour lunch we had in Argentina, he told me he wanted to work with me. So it was like that, very quick but very intense, truthfully, in all these last few months.

"I am very happy to work with him: he has taken an important step today in these months of his career; he has changed teams, going to Manchester City; he is one of the most important players in the Argentine national team, so I am very, very happy to work with him and I think he feels the same."

Looking at the global landscape, what is the biggest challenge in guiding both established stars and emerging talents toward the top of European football?

"The primary challenge is identifying the right context for a player's talent to flourish without rushing their development trajectory. Today’s market moves at breakneck speed, and the temptation to take the instant financial leap or sign for a marquee club is immense, but the risk of losing vital development years on the sidelines is very real.

"Whether managing an established star like Enzo or a young prospect, you have to analyse every single variable: the manager's tactical system, the club's environment, competition in your position, and the long-term vision. Providing clarity, protection, and sound strategic direction is the hardest and most rewarding aspect of this job."