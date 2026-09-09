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Gabriel Jesus reveals Arsenal 'froze him out of training' ahead of Barcelona move

New Barcelona striker Gabriel Jesus.
New Barcelona striker Gabriel Jesus.Profimedia

Gabriel Jesus has opened up on his decision to swap Arsenal for Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

After four seasons in North London, Jesus chose to move on from the Premier League champions, as part of a €10M exit deal from the Emirates Stadium.

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The Brazil international had seen his first team opportunities blocked by Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres alongside a string of injury issues and he was give little reassurance from Mikel Arteta over his future.

Fellow Samba Boy Gabriel Martinelli has also moved on, with both players effectively being removed from Arteta's squad plans, and Jesus' has claimed the isolation went one step further.

"The truth is, I was training, doing all the preseason work with Arsenal as normal, even though I knew I wouldn't get many opportunities there, but no one told me anything.

"I'm a professional. I was training with the group and then they put me to train apart from the group.

 

"Then the last week was pretty quick. My agent was amazing. I had the opportunity to go to Barcelona and I said, 'Yes' straight away, no matter what."

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