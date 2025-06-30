Fulham set to bid for Arokodare amid Man United interest

Fulham are preparing a bid for Genk striker Tolu Arokodare as they aim to strengthen their attack this summer.

The Nigerian forward enjoyed a standout season in the Belgian Pro League, finishing as the top scorer with 17 goals.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to The Sun, Fulham have held discussions with the striker’s representatives and are now preparing a formal offer.

Manchester United, while still prioritising Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, have also added the 25-year-old to their shortlist.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is a known admirer of Arokodare’s physical presence and sharp finishing.

After finishing 11th in the league last season with 54 goals and only Raul Jimenez hitting double digits, the manager is keen to bolster his attacking options by adding more firepower up front.