French football federation withdraw Infantino support, to join European revolt

France will not support the candidacy of Gianni Infantino, who is running for a new term as FIFA president in March 2027, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Thursday.

The FFF is aligning itself with the position of other European federations such as Belgium, Italy, Scotland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Wales, who have also publicly withdrawn support for Infantino.

Advertisement Advertisement

FIFA confirmed last weekend that Infantino will stand in the FIFA presidential election next March, despite the backlash over his now-abandoned 'FIFA Forward Enterprise' plan to bring private investment into the men's and women's World Cups.

At this stage, the 56-year-old Swiss is the only candidate. UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF will likely field a rival before November's deadline. CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, Legia Warsaw owner Dariusz Mioduski, AFC President Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom are rumoured to be the candidates under consideration.

The deadline for candidates to submit their nominations, supported by at least five member associations, is November 18th, 2026, at 23:59 CET.

"We believe that the trust placed in the FIFA president has been betrayed, and that the way in which the governance of world football is envisaged no longer reflects us," FFF president Philippe Diallo said in a statement.

"That is why, by a unanimous decision of its members, the French Football Federation has decided to withdraw its support for Gianni Infantino's candidacy for the FIFA presidency."

Infantino, elected FIFA president in 2016 after replacing the disgraced Sepp Blatter, will stand for re-election at the 77th FIFA Congress in April 2027, to be held in Rabat, Morocco.