Francisco Cabral pays tribute to Jota at Wimbledon

Portuguese tennis player Francisco Cabral donned a black ribbon on his gear at Wimbledon on Friday to honour late football star Diogo Jota.

The Liverpool star’s sudden passing has sparked widespread grief across football and the wider sports world, with the tennis star among those honoring his memory.

 “Yesterday the idea of wearing a black strap came up – that was not allowed,” Cabral said.

“I asked for permission to use the black ribbon and they let me play with it.

“It was an honour – it was not for the best reason. He was an inspiration not only for me but for the country in general.

“He made so much in the sport and conquered so much in my life. It was an honour for me to try and help.

“If I helped one per cent for the family I will be super happy.”

