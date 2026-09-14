Former West Ham keeper Ludek Miklosko passes away after cancer battle

Former national team goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko, who had been battling cancer, has died, according to iSport.cz. The news of his passing has been confirmed by a source close to Baník Ostrava, where the 64-year-old Mikloško played from 1982 to 1990 and, since 2022, had served as head of the club’s sports department.

Born in Prostějov, Miklosko was the first Czech footballer to make a significant impact in England. After leaving Baník in 1990, he joined West Ham, where he played 318 matches and was named the club’s Player of the Season in 1991. He added another 57 appearances for Queens Park Rangers. He ended his career in 2001.

Advertisement Advertisement

For the Czechoslovak and Czech national teams, Mikloško played in 42 matches. He is also a member of the League Goalkeepers’ Club for those with at least one hundred clean sheets in top competitions - his 142 shutouts rank him sixth all-time.

More details to follow...