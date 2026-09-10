West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez has come out to deny sensational allegations that he had been involved in a kidnapping plot in his home country of Mexico.

Alvarez, 28, has released a statement denying reports in Mexico that he and his partner were involved in a kidnapping plot on his home country.

Advertisement Advertisement

The accusation was made by movie producer Juan Jose Lopez Ordonez, who alleged that he was kidnapped in 2024 by the family of Alvarez's former father-in-law Jonathan Toache Bedolla.

Lopez Ordonez claims that he was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint and kidnapped for a day by two people working for Bedolla.

He also alleges that the West Ham midfielder was an accomplice, something that Alvarez has now taken to social media to deny.

"In light of the publications and statements that have circulated recently, I believe it is necessary to address this matter clearly and firmly," the midfielder said in a statement posted on Instagram.

"I categorically reject any allegation or attempt to associate my name with events, conflicts, or conduct that are entirely unrelated to me.

"Over the past several months, my name and image have repeatedly been used to generate greater media attention around a situation that has nothing to do with me.

"Until now, I had chosen not to respond. However, there are limits, and attributing knowledge, responsibility, or involvement in matters of this nature to me without presenting a single piece of evidence clearly crosses that line."