Former Wales boss Chris Coleman sacked by OH Leuven

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman has been sacked by OH Leuven just six months after taking charge, the Belgian club announced.

Appointed in December, the former defender guided OH Leuven, owned by the same group as Leicester City—to an 11th-place finish, securing a spot in the playoffs for a potential European competition berth next season.

"In those playoffs, the performances remained below expectations. That is why the club is now opting for change with a view to next season and is ending the collaboration with Coleman," Leuven said in a statement.

Coleman, famously led Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals. His managerial career also includes stints at Fulham, Sunderland, Coventry City, and Spanish side Real Sociedad.