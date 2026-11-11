Flashscore sources: Man Utd clear-out plans will go ahead regardless of next head coach

Man Utd chiefs plan to freshen up the squad for next season

Manchester United are determined to overhaul their playing squad regardless of who takes charge next, with at least eight player situations requiring attention in 2027.

Michael Carrick's job is on the line as club chiefs discuss the future at a summit in Monaco today. But, whatever the outcome, there is a feeling around the club that they must also make ruthless player decisions across the next six months.

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Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes are all in the final year of the terms on their current contracts, which are due to expire in 2027.

There are further decisions to make over Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Mason Mount and Noussair Mazraoui, who are under contract until 2028. Further discussions will also be needed around the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs De Ligt and Manuel Ugarte.

Sources indicate that a substantial turnover of players is a realistic possibility as United look to reshape the squad and create room for new arrivals. The club are determined to become better at moving on underperforming players, as well as those who do not fit with the club's planned evolution.

The next manager will naturally have an opportunity to assess the group and offer their own views on who should stay and who could move on.

However, United's hierarchy are determined that the broader direction of travel should not change with a new appointment.

Mauricio Pochettino is currently considered the favourite to be named as their next boss and in any upcoming talks the club intend to explain concerns they have identified, both in performances on the pitch and in the wider culture around the team.

There is a belief that standards and expectations need to change, with the squad requiring a fresh balance and a stronger sense of collective responsibility.

A significant number of departures would help create both the financial flexibility and squad space needed to recruit players better suited to the club's longer-term plans.

United had already been planning further investment next summer, but their current position in the relegation zone and the prospect of missing out on Champions League qualification could leave them needing to generate funds through player sales.

Whoever takes charge next, United are keen to make clear that the need for change extends well beyond the managerial position.