Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Bruno Fernandes wants Manchester United exit with European duo circling

Mourinho sends brutal message to Alexander-Arnold as he is benched and forgotten again

Premier League talking points: Maresca makes history and Arsenal find a way

Spain and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos offered shock LaLiga return

Most read on Flashscore News

'I need to find way back to myself': Elina Svitolina divorcing Gael Monfils

French world champion ends Antonsen's dream of world No. 1 spot in Denmark Open final

Cristiano Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension and €255 fine for leaving Portugal camp

Swiatek & Medvedev headlining as race to qualify for tennis' year-end Finals continues

FIFA punish Egypt duo over referee remarks after Argentina loss

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan is shown a yellow card by referee Francois Letexier during the match with Argentina
Egypt coach Hossam Hassan is shown a yellow card by referee Francois Letexier during the match with ArgentinaREUTERS / Paul Childs

FIFA has suspended Egypt coach Hossam Hassan and forward ⁠Mostafa Ziko for three and five matches respectively, the Egyptian Football Association said ‌on Monday, after they criticised the referee following a 3-2 ‌defeat by Argentina in the World ‌Cup.

The 60-year-old Hassan was sanctioned after blaming refereeing ‌errors for his country's elimination from the ‌tournament in the last 16, while Zico insulted the referee in a post-match interview.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ibrahim Hassan, Hossam's ‌twin brother and Egypt's national team ⁠director, has ‌also been suspended for three matches.

"The decisions include the ​suspension of Hossam Hassan and Ibrahim Hassan for three matches each, while ​Ziko has been suspended for five matches," the EFA said in a statement.

The EFA ⁠said it ​had requested the detailed grounds for the decision from FIFA's Disciplinary Committee in order to assess its legal options and determine whether ‌to appeal.

Zico had a goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up, before Egypt's players appealed for a penalty near the end when the score was 2-2.

However, FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina defended the officiating in the match, saying such allegations could provoke threats against referees and ‌their families.

The suspensions could rule Hossam and Ibrahim ​Hassan out of Egypt's upcoming matches ‌against Malawi in the next rounds of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying in November, as well as the first match of the March international window. Ziko will ⁠be unavailable ⁠until June.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
World ChampionshipEgyptArgentinaHossam HassanMostafa Ziko

Related Articles

Messi's Argentina era in numbers: Goals, trophies and records

As Argentina give Messi one last game, teams in Europe & Africa are paying the cost

Argentina vs Benin: Confirmed team news as Lionel Messi aims to end with a bang