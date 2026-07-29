FIFA have opened an investigation against The Argentine Football Association, three of its players and a coach.

Argentina managed to reach the World Cup final before ultimately losing 1-0 to Spain without having a single shot on target across the 120 minutes.

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Their campaign wasn’t without controversy though, and football’s governing body have now confirmed they are investigating Argentina.

FIFA have opened proceeding against Leandro Paredes for three counts of assault, Nahuel Molina for two counts of the same offence, and Argentina coach Roberto Ayala for one count.

Molina is also being investigated for one count of unsporting behaviour, while team-mate Thiago Almada and Spain midfielder Gavi face the same charge.

Beyond the individual alleged breaches, FIFA has also opened proceedings against the AFA for “using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature”, team misconduct, “discrimination and racist abuse” and “order and security at matches”.

These, FIFA say, relate to the display of “inappropriate messages” by the team and fans, and the “throwing of objects by spectators” during “several” Argentina games.