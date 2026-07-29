Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

FIFA investigate Argentina FA over Falklands banner and World Cup final scrap

FIFA opens investigation against Argentina FA, Falklands banner and World Cup final scrap
FIFA opens investigation against Argentina FA, Falklands banner and World Cup final scrapREUTERS

FIFA have opened an investigation against The Argentine Football Association, three of its players and a coach.

Argentina managed to reach the World Cup final before ultimately losing 1-0 to Spain without having a single shot on target across the 120 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Their campaign wasn’t without controversy though, and football’s governing body have now confirmed they are investigating Argentina.

FIFA have opened proceeding against Leandro Paredes for three counts of assault, Nahuel Molina for two counts of the same offence, and Argentina coach Roberto Ayala for one count.

Molina is also being investigated for one count of unsporting behaviour, while team-mate Thiago Almada and Spain midfielder Gavi face the same charge.

Beyond the individual alleged breaches, FIFA has also opened proceedings against the AFA for “using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature”, team misconduct, “discrimination and racist abuse” and “order and security at matches”.

These, FIFA say, relate to the display of “inappropriate messages” by the team and fans, and the “throwing of objects by spectators” during “several” Argentina games.

Mentions
World ChampionshipArgentina

Related Articles

IFAB admits Embolo's World Cup red card against Argentina was wrong

Lopes Cabral explains World Cup Goal of the Tournament: What the hell did I just do??

Cape Verde’s Cabral wins World Cup Goal of the Tournament