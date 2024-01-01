Fernandes: I had offers to leave Man Utd

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes admits he had offers to leave Old Trafford this summer.
Fernandes signed a new deal to 2027 on Wednesday.
"This vote of confidence from the club was very important for me," he told ESPN Brazil.
"Even because I was approached (by other clubs), the club was aware that there was a possibility of me leaving, I had concrete offers.
"But the club showed that it needed me, that it was at a time of change and that they wanted to do things differently.
"I believe there is a dream future at this club with the changes that are taking place. That’s why I chose to stay.
"There were other directions that would have been interesting for me, other expectations. But I feel good here, I feel loved and I feel that the club has been very respectful of me."