Fernandes: I had offers to leave Man Utd

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes admits he had offers to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Fernandes signed a new deal to 2027 on Wednesday.

"This vote of confidence from the club was very important for me," he told ESPN Brazil.

"Even because I was approached (by other clubs), the club was aware that there was a possibility of me leaving, I had concrete offers.

"But the club showed that it needed me, that it was at a time of change and that they wanted to do things differently.

"I believe there is a dream future at this club with the changes that are taking place. That’s why I chose to stay.

"There were other directions that would have been interesting for me, other expectations. But I feel good here, I feel loved and I feel that the club has been very respectful of me."