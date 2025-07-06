Fenerbahce confirm loan signing of Jhon Duran from Al-Nassr

Fenerbahce have signed Jhon Duran on loan, months after his move from Aston Villa to Al-Nassr.

In a statement on their official website, the Turkish side confirmed the signing of 21-year-old striker from the Saudi topflight side.

Fenerbahce expressed hope that he will enjoy "a season full of success" in their iconic yellow-and-navy stripes.

Duran is not the first player to leave Saudi Arabia after a short stint with current Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson another high-profile example.

During his brief spell at Al-Nassr, henetted 12 goals in 18 appearances, reaching the milestone of 50 career goals.

The Colombian will soon link up with his new teammates and could have the chance to return to the Champions League, a competition where he impressed with Aston Villa.