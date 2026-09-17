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FC Copenhagen travel to Aarhus for Danish Cup next round

FC Copenhagen are expected to celebrate again when they face Aarhus Fremad in the Danish Cup tournament in the Round of 16
FC Copenhagen are expected to celebrate again when they face Aarhus Fremad in the Danish Cup tournament in the Round of 16Credit: Tobias Jorgensen / Gonzales Photo / Profimedia

FC Copenhagen will head to Aarhus for their Round of 16 clash in the Danish Cup tournament. See which clubs were also drawn against each other in the next round of the competition.

There were no major clashes to look forward to, but some great matchups still await in the Danish Cup competition in the Round of 16.

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Below is an overview of the fixtures between the 16 remaining teams.

Lyngby Boldklub (Superliga) – Randers FC (Superliga)

FC Roskilde (2nd Division) – AGF (Superliga)

Esbjerg fB (1st Division) – FC Nordsjaelland (Superliga)

Brabrand IF (2nd Division) – AC Horsens (Superliga)

AB (1st Division) – Brondby IF (Superliga)

FC Midtjylland (Superliga) – OB (Superliga)

Vanlose IF (3rd Division) – Nykobing FC (2nd Division)'

Aarhus Fremad (1st Division) – FC Copenhagen (Superliga)

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