FC Copenhagen travel to Aarhus for Danish Cup next round

There were no major clashes to look forward to, but some great matchups still await in the Danish Cup competition in the Round of 16.
Below is an overview of the fixtures between the 16 remaining teams.
Lyngby Boldklub (Superliga) – Randers FC (Superliga)
FC Roskilde (2nd Division) – AGF (Superliga)
Esbjerg fB (1st Division) – FC Nordsjaelland (Superliga)
Brabrand IF (2nd Division) – AC Horsens (Superliga)
AB (1st Division) – Brondby IF (Superliga)
FC Midtjylland (Superliga) – OB (Superliga)
Vanlose IF (3rd Division) – Nykobing FC (2nd Division)'
Aarhus Fremad (1st Division) – FC Copenhagen (Superliga)