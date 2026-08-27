FC Copenhagen ease past Inter Turku to reach Conference League

FC Copenhagen on Thursday night booked their ticket for the Conference when they after a goalless draw a fortnight ago against FC Inter Turku in Finland sealed their progress with a 4-1 win at home in the Parken Stadium.

Without dazzling, FC Copenhagen on Thursday night secured a spot in the European league phase following a 4-1 victory over Finland's Inter Turku at Parken.

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Goalkeeper Diant Ramaj made his comeback for FC Copenhagen, having been signed on loan from Borussia Dortmund. He played 19 matches for the home side in the spring of 2025.

Aside from facing a penalty kick, Ramaj had little to do in the match, which the home dominated in front of the 18,528 spectators who had made their way to the national stadium.

FC Copenhagen enjoyed the majority of possession and created the most chances, though Bo Svensson’s squad continues to struggle with their gameplay; the first half, in particular, was stiff and lacked vision.

The Copenhagen side’s build-up play lacked movement and creative ideas, and it took a set-piece situation to break the deadlock.

But In the 41st minute, FCK utilized a corner-kick routine to breach the Finnish defensive wall. Marcos Lopez delivered the ball into the box, and centre-back Gabriel rose to meet it, heading it softly into the net via his own shoulder. Inter Turku goalkeeper Eetu Huuhtanen got his fingertips to the ball but could not keep the effort out.

FC Copenhagen - Inter Turku Flashare

The Finnish keeper had previously denied attempts from Mads Emil Madsen, Lopez, and Robert, while Andreas Cornelius hit the post with a header after half an hour.

Cornelius was back in the lineup after missing the previous two matches with a minor injury; he provided a strong physical presence in attack, even though he did not get on the scoresheet.

The big striker caused plenty of havoc, creating space for others to exploit. Mads Emil Madsen took advantage of this, firing the ball into the net from close range just minutes into the second half.

The two-goal lead brought a sense of calm to Bom Svensson's outfit, who began to play with more freedom and far less tension. However, the Finns briefly brought exitment back into the match in the 68th minute when Jasse Tuominen converted a penalty following a handball by Swedish defender Felix Beijmo.

The home side then restored their two-goal advantage when William Clem coolly fired a low shot into the net to make it 3–1 in the 79th minute. An own goal by Inter Turku’s Prosper Ahiabu sealed the 4-1 win for the hosts in stoppage time.