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Farke praises Leeds United spirit after Brentford fightback

Farke praises Leeds United spirit after Brentford fightback
Farke praises Leeds United spirit after Brentford fightbackAnnabel Lee-Ellis, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has praised his team’s character after they maintained their unbeaten Premier League start with a 1-1 draw against Brentford at Elland Road.

The Whites fell behind after a difficult first half before England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised after the break, earning Leeds a valuable point.

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Farke admitted Brentford were the better side during the opening 45 minutes but was delighted by his players’ response after the interval.

“Definitely a good point for us,” he told the media.

“Very difficult, complicated game, like expected.

“Brentford are in red-hot form. They were excellent in the first half, they fully deserved also to be in the lead at half time. They were the better side.

“I am very proud of my boys of the reaction because I have asked a lot today. First, once you have such a good start into the season, back-to-back wins on the road at Nottingham, then first home game everyone is excited.

“And then the red-hot in form side, Brentford, shows up and plays a first half with so much quality.

“It was difficult for us. Of course, we could have been a bit braver in the first half, but Brentford was also so good.”

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