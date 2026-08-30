Calvert-Lewin equaliser grabs Leeds a hard-fought point against a tough Brentford side

Leeds United and Brentford shared the spoils in a fourth successive Premier League (PL) H2H after the Whites battled from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw.

Key stats

- Brentford are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League matches when leading at half-time (W8, D1), dating back to November 22nd, 2025 against Brighton & Hove Albion (L1-2).

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- Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored four goals in six appearances in the Premier League against Brentford.

Highlights

Analysis

Match stats Flashscore

Momentum Flashscore

Match report

Brentford were arguably the PL's most impressive side on matchday one, so it was unsurprising to see them start on the front foot at Elland Road.

Both Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade came close inside the opening 10 minutes, with the former denied by James Trafford from a tight angle after Keane Lewis-Potter found him unmarked at the far post.

Mikkel Damsgaard was the next Bee to try his luck, only to again be thwarted by Trafford.

An injury to Joe Rodon compounded Leeds' growing frustration in the first half, and although they’d managed to work a foothold in the game, Daniel Farke’s men never looked particularly threatening.

That became an even bigger concern on the stroke of HT when Brentford took a deserved lead through Schade, and the goal was certainly worth the wait, as an eye-catching flick into the far corner perfectly finished off Lewis-Potter’s teasing delivery.

The second half started in largely the same vein, with Brentford in the ascendancy, leading to warning signs from Jaidon Anthony and Damsgaard.

But Leeds began to rally after the hour mark, and Brentford’s slender advantage almost evaporated on 64 minutes, when James Justin stepped inside from left back and hammered a low right-footed effort towards the bottom corner, which Caoimhin Kelleher had to turn around the post.

Dan James squandered a big chance to level the scores 20 minutes from time when he raced clear on goal only to chip over the crossbar, but it didn’t take Leeds too much longer to find an equaliser when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was on hand to turn home Lukas Nmecha’s cross-cum-shot from inside the six-yard box.

Leeds almost fell victim to an instant response from Brentford though, as a smart Trafford stop at his near post denied Thiago before he fired the rebound into the side netting.

The two sides traded late blows in a quest to find a winner, and while it ultimately proved to be elusive, a point apiece at least served to extend both sides’ unbeaten starts – even if it did see Brentford miss the chance to win their opening two games of a top-flight campaign for the first time since 1935/36.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tarik Muharemović (Leeds United)