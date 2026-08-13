FAI pull support for Infantino's FIFA presidency

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has officially dropped its support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

)Pressure continues to grow on the man at the top of football's global governing body following his controversial and aborted bid to bring private investment ‌into FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

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Those plans have been shelved with FIFA admitting 'mistakes were made' over how they approached the matter and UEFA have gone a step further by signing an open letter - alongside CONCACAF and the AFC - accusing Infantino of breaking trust "through deception".

Infantino's push for a fourth term as FIFA president is now under major strain with the Welsh FA and English FA also pulling their support for his continuation.

The FAI - governing body for football in the Republic of Ireland - has confirmed its position in a letter to FIFA, having previously indicated its support prior to the latest controversy.

"Following an FAI board meeting, a decision was taken to rescind the letter of support the Association supplied earlier this year.

"It has since written to FIFA to explain its reasoning.

"The Association is grateful for the support FIFA provides to Irish football, but recent events have raised significant concerns regarding governance, transparency and the lack of meaningful consultation.

"Considering the governance challenges the FAI has had to overcome in recent years, the Association feels a particular obligation to advocate for and uphold best practice."

Northern Ireland's body (the IFA) noted the "wider concerns" regarding Infantino, and while it has not formally withdrawn support, it is backing UEFA's stance.