Fabregas' flying Como continue to soar with Serie A victory over Parma

Como continued their excellent unbeaten start to the season after a 2-1 victory against Parma at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia made it four wins from five games in all competitions (D1).

Coming into today’s game on the back of a brilliant UEFA Champions League debut victory, Como started on the front foot here and had the first opportunity after a well-worked corner from the left found the unmarked Nico Paz, whose 17-yard effort was deflected wide.

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Yan Couto then forced Parma goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi into a save, with the Italian palming his effort away for a corner.

From the resulting set-piece, Jacobo Ramon met Paz’s cross from the left and fired home from inside the box to put Cesc Fabregas’ side ahead on 23 minutes.

The goal continued Como’s impressive first-half scoring form, with the Lariani having entered the round with a league-high five goals before half time.

The hosts continued to control possession but were unable to find a way through a resolute Parma defence again before the break.

The away side’s only real opportunity came on the stroke of the interval when Simone Lontani latched onto a lofted pass from Sascha Britschgi on the edge of the six-yard box, but powered his header just over the bar.

Following a slow start to the second half, Parma had a glorious chance to level just after the hour mark when Emanuele Valeri’s ball into the area found substitute David Romero four yards out, but his first-time effort was brilliantly kept out by Robert Sanchez, who got down to his left to turn the ball onto the post.

Momentum Flashscore

Como threatened again when Maxence Caqueret slipped a lovely weighted ball through to Kaiki Bruno, who chipped onrushing goalkeeper Corvi, but his effort drifted wide of the right-hand post.

Carlos Cuesta’s Parma continued to push for a late leveller, but Como struck again on 83 minutes when Samuele Ricci’s ball from the right was spilled by Corvi, allowing Kaiki to slot home from eight yards.

The home side had a chance to add another when Couto’s effort was saved by Corvi, with Caqueret firing the rebound wide of the right-hand post.

Parma grabbed a late consolation in added time through Romero, who turned home Pontus Almqvist’s cross, but it was too little too late as Como held on to extend their unbeaten H2H run to six games (W3, D3).

Match stats Flashscore

The Crociati are still winless in the league and will be aiming to improve that record when they host Genoa ahead of the international break this weekend.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nico Paz (Como)

See all the stats from the match here