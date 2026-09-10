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“I am happy, but...' - Fabregas demands more from Como after debut Champions League win

“I am happy, but...' - Fabregas demands more from Como after debut Champions League win
“I am happy, but...' - Fabregas demands more from Como after debut Champions League winREUTERS

Como boss Cesc Fabregas has already put his side's 4-1 Champions League debut win over RB Leipzig behind him.

The Serie A side breezed past RB Leipzig in their first ever Champions League game on Thursday (September 10).

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Martin Baturina, Tasos Douvikas, Assane Diao and substitute Maxi Perrone, players who were all signed last season, secured the three points for Como.

Fabregas, however, isn’t getting carried away by the result, and has already urged his players to turn their attention to their league game against Parma on Monday.

“I am happy, but it will only last five minutes, because then we have to prepare against Parma on Monday, and we need the same energy as tonight,” Fabregas told Sky Sport Italia.

“Obviously, I understand it is a historic night for the city and the club, it is a gift that we deserved for the incredible work we did last season, but Serie A remains the most important target. It is after all what allows you to get back into the Champions League.

“We are a young team, we are boosted by the Champions League energy, but I’d be really angry if we then didn’t give our all in Serie A. 

“We must be humble and be able to perform every three days, it will be a very tough season, and we must maintain the right mentality.”

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Champions LeagueCesc FabregasComoRB LeipzigParmaSerie A

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