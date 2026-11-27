Arsenal officially announced on Friday that head coach Renee Slegers and her assistant Aaron D’Antino had left the club "by mutual consent," as the Gunners paid the price for a disappointing start to the 2026/27 season.

Despite her outstanding recent trophy haul, the current run of form has brought the Dutch coach's tenure to an end. In their official statement, the London club acknowledged that the start of the current campaign had failed to meet expectations, making the parting inevitable.

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Insufficient recent results despite historic legacy

Arriving as interim head coach in October 2024 before being confirmed permanently in January 2025, Renee Slegers had nevertheless written some of the finest chapters in the recent history of the Gunners.

Under her leadership, Arsenal won their second UEFA Women's Champions League in May 2025 before lifting the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup in February 2026.

That impressive record was acknowledged by the club's hierarchy, who nevertheless decided that a shock was needed.

"It was an extremely difficult decision to part company with Renee, who led the team with dedication and commitment throughout her time here," said Clare Wheatley, Arsenal's director of women's football.

"After careful consideration, it is clear that the results have fallen below the expected level and that a change is necessary."

Chief executive Richard Garlick struck a similar note, stressing the club's high standards: "Our ambition is to compete for and regularly win major trophies, and our recent results have led us to conclude that a change is necessary to give us the best possible chance of achieving those objectives."

End of an era for D’Antino

The departure also brings a long association with assistant coach Aaron D’Antino to an end.

Having been part of the coaching staff since August 2018, he leaves the club after eight years of dedicated service. Richard Garlick paid tribute to him: "Aaron also deserves particular recognition for his many years of service to Arsenal, during which he helped us win several titles."

To oversee the immediate transition, the London club has handed the first-team reins to assistant coach Melissa Clarke-Reed, who will take charge on an interim basis while the process of appointing a successor is completed.