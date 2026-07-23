Ovie Ejeheri reflects on Midtjylland title setback and Nigeria dream

FC Midtjylland goalkeeper Ovie Ejeheri has admitted his disappointment after the club missed out on the Danish Superliga title last season, despite having what he felt was the strongest squad in the country.

Mike Tullberg’s side were chasing a fifth league triumph but fell short during the play-offs, with AGF eventually claiming the title and securing a place in the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Midtjylland did, however, finish the campaign with silverware after defeating defending champions Copenhagen 1-0 in the Danish Cup final at Parken Stadium.

Despite the setback, the former Arsenal man believes the team enjoyed an impressive season, particularly given their European commitments.

"The team has done very well, but I think we're all disappointed that we didn't win the league because, for sure, we have the best team in Denmark, so we should have won the league,” Ejeheri told Flashscore.com.

"But I think winning the Pokal Cup was a good way of ending the season."

Asked when Midtjylland lost their grip on the Danish league title and what expectations the club management had, the 23-year-old goalkeeper added: "Specifically, there was one game, but I think we stopped winning games as soon as the play-offs started.

“We just weren’t playing as well as we had been, so I think the play-offs in general were where we lost the league.

“We had also been playing in Europe, including the Europa League, which made it a demanding period.

“As for the expectations from the technical staff and the club’s management, this was the best Midtjylland had ever performed in their history.

“From here, of course, there will be expectations, but before that, there were none. The aim was simply to do as well as we could.”

Hoping for a stronger 2026/27 campaign, Midtjylland face a tough early test as they must first navigate past Turkish giants Besiktas in the Europa League second qualifying round.

Ovie Ejeheri Dennis Jacobsen / Gonzales Photo / Profimedia

Nigeria the dream after Super Eagles call-up

Born in Greenwich, London, Ejeheri is eligible to represent England, Nigeria or Uganda at international level. In December 2020, he was invited to an England youth training camp, but his international future remains open.

Regarded as one of Nigeria’s brightest young goalkeeping talents, he was invited to train with Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles during their 2026 Unity Cup campaign in London.

While appreciating the opportunity to train with the national team, the former Fredericia star made it clear that his ultimate ambition is to represent Nigeria at senior level.

“I was definitely happy, but I didn’t have much time to think about it because it was only a couple of hours before we were due to train, so I had to focus on training straight away. But it was a good step,” Ejeheri said about his Nigeria call-up.

“Representing Nigeria would mean a lot to me. It would definitely be the biggest achievement of my career and something I’m looking forward to the most.

“Of course, there are a lot of good Nigerian goalkeepers, so it’s up to me to perform as well as I can for my club. Playing regularly is the most important thing for me. As long as I’m playing, anything can happen.”