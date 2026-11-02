EXCLUSIVE: Copenhagen star Robert opens up on Denmark's strict rules

From Minas Gerais to the Champions League: Robert, an academy product from Cruzeiro, is the subject of this week's "Brazilians Around the World", a Flashscore series that tells the stories of Brazilian players building their careers all around the world.

Before discussing his move to Europe and adapting to the Danish cold, Robert recalls the first major turning point in his life as he left Pirapora, a city of around 55,000 people located 350 kilometres from Belo Horizonte, for the state capital at the age of 11.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It was very difficult. When you leave a small town for a capital city, in terms of your life and how people accept you, it really feels like another world. But I believe it was important because it helped me develop thick skin. We all know what life as a footballer is like," says the forward.

While Cruzeiro was facing financial difficulties in 2023, Robert began to earn a place in the team then managed by Paulo Autuori. His most memorable moment was the goal against Goiás, scored in stoppage time during a crucial relegation battle, and his impressive performances attracted FC Copenhagen's attention. And from the moment the striker caught the eye of the former Danish champions to the transfer being finalized, everything moved very quickly.

"It happened suddenly. If I said there had been several rounds of talks, I would be lying. It just happened. I already had a few other offers also from Cruzeiro, but none caught my attention to the same extent as FC Copenhagen. It took about a week for my agents to tell me that Copenhagen had made an offer and for me to be on a plane," he says.

Robert's numbers in domestic leagues Flashscore

Early days in Europe: The cold and difficulties with English

Robert arrived in Denmark in August 2023. His first impressions were positive, despite the challenges of adapting to Danish life. The forward liked the city but had to overcome the language barrier.

"The city is really beautiful. Very clean, you know? Those were the first things I noticed. I remember it was around seven o'clock in the evening, still sunny; it was the end of summer. I arrived here with zero English, nothing. I could only say 'hello' and 'how are you?', that's all!" he recalls with a laugh.

According to Robert, the communication barrier is now behind him, and he can speak English comfortably. Winter, on the other hand, has brought a different challenge. Alongside the low temperatures, the forward was surprised by how naturally the Danes maintain their sporting routines even when it snows.

Robert is enjoying a strong spell at Copenhagen IDA MARIE ODGAARD / RITZAU SCANPIX / RITZAU SCANPIX VIA AFP

"I think the hardest thing about winter is the darkness. We don't get any sunlight, you know? We go three months without seeing the sun. It gets dark at three in the afternoon and light at nine in the morning, with those cloudy, overcast days. It's kind of depressing, to be honest," he says.

The intense cold has also had physical consequences for the Brazilian striker. Robert reveals that his toenails falls off again and again in Denmark. "My toenail falls repeatedly. It falls off, grows back, falls off again. It just keeps happening," he said.

Daily life in Denmark

Robert tries to maintain habits that keeps him connected to home country as he lives with his Brazilian wife and frequently enjoys visits from his Brazil. His favourite activities include going to restaurants, playing cards and attending samba events.

However, Robert says the cultural differences between Denmark are Brazil are enormous and he feels that Europeans are much colder and much more reserved than his countrymen.

"They are very polite, but they really are very cold. Very reserved. They like everything to be done just right; you can't step out of line at all," he said.

His preference in food also remains Brazilian as Robert admits that he is not a big fan of Danish cuisine and feels more at home with Brazilian dishes.

Although the local cuisine has not won him over, Copenhagen's location offers one advantage: It is easy to visit other European countries during time off and the forward takes advantage of breaks in his schedule to travel with his wife.

"Whenever we have a little free time, my wife and I often travel to Paris and come back. During the last international break, which was a little longer, we went to Greece," he says.

Denmark's relationship with football

Robert praises the atmosphere in the Danish stadiums and the FC Copenhagen supporters' constant presence, regardless of the opponent.

"Our stadium is always packed. Whether we're playing a small or a big team, the fans do not stop singing for a minute. It's beautiful, the fans have even called me the "Neymar of Copenhagen"

Copenhagen's supporters CIRO DE LUCA / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Robert says that the Danish Superliga is much more physical and direct than the Brazilian leagues but still has a lot of emphasis on technical quality. In his view, underestimating opponents is a mistake, even when a fixture looks favourable.

"Only those who play here understands it. Sometimes we play a team from a small town and think, 'It'll be easy'; forget it! The teams are technically good. If you are not switched on, you will concede and you will lose," he says.

When asked about Copenhagen's stature in domestic football, Robert does not hesitate: he considers the club the biggest in the country "by far!". With the largest fanbase and the biggest stadium, the team always carries the expectation of winning trophies — pressure that is always part of the forward's daily life.

Robert celebrates a goal against Cruzeiro Staff Images / Cruzeiro

Distance hasn't erased his bond with Cruzeiro

Despite building a life in Denmark, Robert maintains the connection with the club that developed him. A Cruzeiro fan since childhood, the forward still follows their matches whenever he can, although the time difference is an obstacle.

From a boy who had to leave the Minas Gerais region at just 11 to becoming a forward who has already scored in the Champions League, his journey continues to cross borders.